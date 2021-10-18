COVID has caused a major upheaval in the workforce, and has led people to examine their lives, wanting to identify opportunities for meaningful employment.
That's where Carolyn Greco, the founder of FACET, a company that offers career transition services and executive coaching, comes in.
After 40 years in business, Greco is known for her expertise in the creation and administration of career management and workplace programs, and her team provides direction on individualized career strategies.
Greco talked to Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast about the many challenges employees are facing. You can listen to their conversation here.
Many of FACET's clients have received a promotion that requires training. Often a higher position calls upon different skills, Greco said. It can be hard to delegate and fight the tendency to do the job in the way you always have, she said. FACET offers a personal assessment inventory and executive coaching to help managers become much more successful.
Almost all of FACET’s clients are corporate-sponsored, meaning the company pays the cost of helping them get executive coaching or outplacement services to find a replacement job after a merger, acquisition or downsizing occurs.
Greco’s group also works with clients who have achieved success and are now focusing on fulfillment as they look toward a more meaningful existence.
Retirement also has a different meaning than it did in the past. The pressure is off and older workers can do whatever they want. Some enter the non-profit world or volunteer for causes that have always pulled upon their heartstrings. Others need income and they can utilize their experience to benefit causes in ways they never had the freedom to do as a younger person.
As for younger workers, more young people think about what they really want to do in their work-life than past generations did. The good news is that they are supported by their families and cohorts as they determine, “Do I want to be a carpenter or a lawyer?”