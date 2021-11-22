Marc Brattin, a Lafayette native and member of the Las Vegas-based band Foundry, talked about his music career with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast ahead of the band’s show at the Cajundome Convention Center Saturday night.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Brattin, now a producer, promoter, manager and booking agent for his band along with being the drummer, started playing drums at age 12 and moved to Dallas at 17 to join a band with the encouragement of his mother.
Eight years ago he founded Foundry, an American Hard Rock Band along with his bandmates Chris Lorio (guitar), Niko Gemini (bass player), and Mark Boals (singer). He described the group as having a borderline heavy metal sound with great guitar and hard-hitting drums.
The group enjoys doing remakes of popular hits from Lady Gaga (“Poker Face”) and Pink Floyd (“Money”) in keeping with Las Vegas themes and will unveil its latest remake, a Bee Gees song, on Saturday.