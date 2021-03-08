The Current, a nonprofit online news site, exists thanks to a business model that is “like public radio,” editor Christiaan Mader said.

Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, the editor of The Current, which launched in 2018, noted that people can subscribe by paying from $5 a month to $250 to support its mission of providing independent journalism to the Lafayette area. One of about 250 nonprofits publications in the country, The Current also draws upon corporate underwriting and grants as well as a bit of advertising dollars.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Mader discussed two of the biggest trends in the industry: the loss of revenue resulting in smaller staffs and fewer companies in the industry due to publications being consolidated. Most people, he noted, don’t realize how labor-intensive journalism is and how experience and institutional knowledge are critical factors in producing accurate reporting.

Journalism, he noted, is facsinating and noted that there are few times when he gets a call from a “cloak and dagger type” of informant. Most stories shared are about 60% true.

“Most of journalism is checking out the details of tips,” Mader said. “Doubt everything and then try to confirm it. Most of the time the rumors don’t check out.”

The Lafayette native graduated from Episcopal School of Acadiana and Emory University but spent a decade touring as a musician with The Brass Bed.