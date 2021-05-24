IberiaBank, a division of First Horizon Bank, has promoted N. Jerome “Jerry” Vascocu Jr. from Acadiana market president to commercial banking executive for the combined company’s regional banking division.
Vascocu, Acadiana president since 2010, will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies for the commercial banking group across the company’s 12-state region, bank officials announced on Monday. He is also a member of the company’s operating committee, comprised of leaders who offer insight, develop new ideas and implement best practices throughout the organization.
Bank officials named senior vice president Jerry Q. Prejean as Acadiana market president.
“With our continued growth and recent merger with First Horizon comes the opportunity to promote talent,” said Karl Hoefer, IberiaBank’s Louisiana and Texas regional president. “We are excited for both Jerry Vascocu and Jerry Prejean, longtime proven leaders in our company. They understand our clients’ needs and will continue to add tremendous value in these new roles.”
Prejean has led the private banking team since joining the company in 2002. He will be responsible for the commercial, private banking and retail divisions in the market and serve as senior adviser for combined company’s private banking group.
The combined company will still have executive leadership in Acadiana with Vascocu’s new role along with Beth Ardoin, senior executive vice president and chief communications officer.
“Acadiana remains an integral part of our company,” Hoefer said. “With Jerry Vascocu’s ongoing commitment and presence in Acadiana and continued local decision-making under Jerry Prejean’s leadership, we will leverage our strong history of serving clients through the high-quality banking experiences our clients expect.”
First Horizon reported $225 million, or 40 cents per share, in net income in the first quarter, compared to the $234 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Annualized merger-related cost savings reached $76 million in the first quarter, president and CEO Bryan Jordan reported.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank merged with IberiaBank in a $3.9 billion deal that closed during second quarter last year.