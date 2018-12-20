Lafayette enjoys a wildcatter mentality, which makes it an inviting place for entrepreneurs. Tom Cox, founder and CEO of golfballs.com, has taken on that mindset as his company has now reached $25 million in annual sales.
Cox spoke with Jan Swift with the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to it here.
Cox launched the first online retail business in Louisiana in 1995, and the first year’s sales were $17,000. Cox also co-founded Einstein Digital Media, a web-development firm that grew to be one of the largest in Louisiana prior to sale.
Cox is the volunteer-president of the Opportunity Machine, a business incubator and accelerator based in Lafayette. He is active in Lafayette and Acadiana, serving as vice chair of the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise and a member of the IberiaBank Lafayette advisory board.
