Lafayette enjoys a wildcatter mentality, which makes it an inviting place for entrepreneurs. Tom Cox, founder and CEO of golfballs.com, has taken on that mindset as his company has now reached $25 million in annual sales.

Cox spoke with Jan Swift with the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to it here.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cox launched the first online retail business in Louisiana in 1995, and the first year’s sales were $17,000. Cox also co-founded Einstein Digital Media, a web-development firm that grew to be one of the largest in Louisiana prior to sale.

Cox is the volunteer-president of the Opportunity Machine, a business incubator and accelerator based in Lafayette. He is active in Lafayette and Acadiana, serving as vice chair of the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise and a member of the IberiaBank Lafayette advisory board.