Inflammatory foods and drinks, inadequate rest and chronic stress can damage the intestinal lining and lead autoimmune diseases, brain fog and gastrointestinal symptoms, health coach Tyler Lafleur with HPHI told Jan Swift of the Nourish Your Health podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Lafleur wants people to understand that choices you make affect your body, mind and spirit but you can change that by paying attention to the signals your body is sending you.
The intestinal wall, he noted, is designed to absorb nutrients from food while protecting the body from germs and toxins being released during the digestive process. Leaky Gut Syndrome is damage caused to the intestinal wall that results in bacterial toxins and proteins passing into the bloodstream.
Chronic stress and excessive intake of alcohol, coffee and foods that don’t agree with you cause inflammation of the single-layer intestinal lining, he said. As it becomes irritated, the wall becomes permeable and toxins slip through cracks in the intestinal wall, which triggers an antibody attack as the body attempts to repair the damage.
Autoimmune and neurological illnesses may result, including Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Psoriasis, Fibromyalgia, Rheumatoid Arthritis, ADHD and many others.
