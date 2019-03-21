Outdoor retailer Pack & Paddle, which first opened in Lafayette in 1974 when one of the founders bought an excess of canoes for a Girl Scout adventure, remains a leader in Acadiana for anyone wanting to enjoy the outdoors.

Owners John and Becky Williams spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to it here.

The business was founded by John’s parents, Joan and Doc Williams, and focuses on customer service by having an experienced staff who understand the needs of outdoor enthusiasts. It offers paddle trips and hiking tours to destinations around Louisiana, and the owners made the decision to not offer internet sales but instead meet customers' needs in person.

The Williamses bought the business in 1999, and they can tell you how easy it is to catch redfish from your kayak, the best places to take photographs of first-generation cypress trees or the best place to bring your dogs on a clear water, sand bottom bayou.

