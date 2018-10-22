Better Options Initiative - Jan Swift of Discover Lafayette with Dr. Eric Green and Dr. Luke Elliott from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

The Better Options Initiative focuses on making our region a better place for children, preventing parental alienation and helping adults focus on effective parenting skills when their families living in conflict.

Doctors Luke Elliott and Eric Green spoke with Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast last week about BOI and the data that shows that children need stable and loving parenting in order to thrive in their own relationships, work and life as they mature.

Formed in late 2015, BOI has a mission to mitigate the rate and magnitude of high conflict divorce and the consequential lasting negative effects on children. BOI works with the legal community, mental health professionals and clergy to provide research-based alternatives to divorcing parents in an effort to disrupt the transgenerational problems associated with high-conflict divorce in Acadiana.

BOI gets people to talk about the heart of what is important — providing safe and loving spaces for children who need a loving hand as they navigate through their childhood and young adulthood.