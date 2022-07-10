Tides Medical launches tri-layer graft

Tides Medical, a Lafayette-based company that specializes in wound care, launched Artacent AC, a tri-layer skin graft designed for use in the treatment of complex or difficult-to-treat wounds.

Artacent AC is three times stronger and two times thicker than traditional dual-layer products, making it easier to handle and apply to wound sites.

All of Tides’ advanced skin substitute grafts are produced in-house using donated human placental tissue. A proprietary Artacleanse process is used to make the graft safe for implantation while maintaining its natural biologic factors.

Founded in 2010, Tides manufactures a number of skin grafts derived from donated birth tissue to treat a variety of medical conditions, including diabetic foot ulcers, chronic wounds, burns, Mohs surgery and various surgical applications.

Women's chamber to host fundraiser Aug. 5

The Lafayette Women’s Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Cajun Match game fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Lafayette Science Museum.

The event will be a take on the 1970s game show Match Game with a twist to be locally relevant, funny and entertaining. There will be two rounds with an intermission between rounds.

Celebrity panelists for the event will include

  • C.J. Clements, brand manager/morning show host, KTDY
  • Karli Sherman, of Karli Sherman Productions
  • Kimi Hargrave, owner of Cajun Bug Exterminating
  • Vincent June, SLCC chancellor
  • Dr. William “Brad” Roth, Southern Urology

Contestants will include:

  • Michele Landry, owner of The Aesthetic Boutique Luxury Med Spa
  • Tremika Cleary, owner of Defined Resolutions
  • Yvette Lorentz Ferrari, marketing consultant
  • Ed Hannie, owner of Priority Access Urgent Care
  • Jeffrey Wright, managing partner with Bonefish Grill

Brian Campbell, associate professor of biomechanics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will be master of ceremonies.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/cajunmatchgame.

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.