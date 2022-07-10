Tides Medical launches tri-layer graft
Tides Medical, a Lafayette-based company that specializes in wound care, launched Artacent AC, a tri-layer skin graft designed for use in the treatment of complex or difficult-to-treat wounds.
Artacent AC is three times stronger and two times thicker than traditional dual-layer products, making it easier to handle and apply to wound sites.
All of Tides’ advanced skin substitute grafts are produced in-house using donated human placental tissue. A proprietary Artacleanse process is used to make the graft safe for implantation while maintaining its natural biologic factors.
Founded in 2010, Tides manufactures a number of skin grafts derived from donated birth tissue to treat a variety of medical conditions, including diabetic foot ulcers, chronic wounds, burns, Mohs surgery and various surgical applications.
Women's chamber to host fundraiser Aug. 5
The Lafayette Women’s Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Cajun Match game fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Lafayette Science Museum.
The event will be a take on the 1970s game show Match Game with a twist to be locally relevant, funny and entertaining. There will be two rounds with an intermission between rounds.
Celebrity panelists for the event will include
- C.J. Clements, brand manager/morning show host, KTDY
- Karli Sherman, of Karli Sherman Productions
- Kimi Hargrave, owner of Cajun Bug Exterminating
- Vincent June, SLCC chancellor
- Dr. William “Brad” Roth, Southern Urology
Contestants will include:
- Michele Landry, owner of The Aesthetic Boutique Luxury Med Spa
- Tremika Cleary, owner of Defined Resolutions
- Yvette Lorentz Ferrari, marketing consultant
- Ed Hannie, owner of Priority Access Urgent Care
- Jeffrey Wright, managing partner with Bonefish Grill
Brian Campbell, associate professor of biomechanics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will be master of ceremonies.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/cajunmatchgame.