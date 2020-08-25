SchoolMint will reschedule its job fair due to next week due to Tropical Storm Laura.
The company will hold its online job fair via Brazen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3 and has opportunities for customer success, engineering/information technology, sales, implementation/project management, marketing, finance and others.
The company hopes to have hire up to 30 employees to meet its end of the year hiring goals, according to a statement from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
SchoolMint, which specializes in educational software, announced plans last month to move its entire operations to Lafayette, bringing 178 jobs that pay an average salary of $74,200.
It will move into a space that recently housed Waitr in The Daily Advertiser building, 1100 Bertrand Drive, while it searches for a permanent home.