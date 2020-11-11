Phyllis Coleman Mouton will be honored with the Trailblazer Award during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards Dec. 9.
Mouton, who was born and raised in Lafayette, was vice president of workforce and economic development at Baton Rouge Community College from 1997 until her retirement in 2017 when she was named Distinguished Retiree.
She was also the first African-American women to be named president of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, the fourth-largest club in the world with over 500 members. She was also the first African-American to be named interim CEO of the Capital Area United Way.
Mouton has served in leadership for several boards and commissions. She belongs to Women United, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Emeritus Board member of Southern Mutual Help Association, Moncus Park and PASA, and Founder and President of Women of Wisdom.
Mouton, at the age of 35, was also the first African American and first woman to be named president of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. Two years later she became the first African American woman named secretary of the Louisiana Department of Labor. She was the only woman and African American to participate in international economic development trips with regional governors and the State of Louisiana.
Mouton attended elementary school at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School and is a graduate of Paul Breaux High School. After graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in computer science and management, she became the first African American employed as a computer analyst for Martin Marietta Aerospace in Orlando, Florida.
In 1972, she and her husband opened Circle M Supply Company Inc., an oil field drilling supply firm. She later earned an executive MBA from LSU and completed all requirements at Southern University in public policy.
Mouton is married to Lyle Mouton Sr. and they have three children: Lyle Jr., Lynn and Leah; and seven grandchildren: Alexis, Kayla, Cameron, Keegan, Cole, Khloe and Kaden.
Her favorite motto is: "Never forget where you have come from, but never allow where you have come from to keep you from where you are going".