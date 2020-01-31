Issued Jan. 20-24
New commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Ambassador Oaks LLC, owner; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $1,107,414.
Commercial additions/alterations
GENERAL RETAIL: 5725 Johnston St., B-126, Lafayette; Mall of Acadiana, owner; description, Journeys Kidz, tenant; Kristi Hudnall, applicant; Horizon Retail Construction Inc., contractor; $37,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 5725 Johnston St., E-211, Lafayette; Mall of Acadiana, owner; description, Journeys, tenant; Kristi Hudnall, applicant; Horizon Retail Construction Inc., contractor; $40,000.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 100 W. Bluebird Drive, Lafayette; Ovey Comeaux High School, owner; description, track and field; Benjamin N. Mader, applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $1,113,250.
RENOVATION: 2727 SE Evangeline, Broussard; SLEMCO, Building 3, applicant; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $401,165.
New houses
109 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $319,500.
200 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
116 Gourmet Road, Lafayette Parish; Kirby Roy Vidrine; $360,000.
324 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $238,500.
140 Egret Road, Youngsville; LHA Construction LLC; $495,000.
503 Channel Drive, Broussard; Acadiana Holdings LLC of Delaware; $220,551.
206 Reservoir, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $326,785.
202 Channel Drive, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $239,521.
111 Channel Drive, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $257,667.
114 Carriage Lakes, Broussard; Hebert Home Builders Inc.; $330,497.