Blue Dog Café has closed its doors after 20 years of serving Cajun plates in a restaurant that showcased the artwork of George Rodrigue.
Restaurant management announced the news on Facebook Thursday evening, attributing the closure to the economic downturn that's come with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lafayette restaurant at 1211 W. Pinhook Road could reopen if the market stabilizes, according to the Facebook post.
"We would like to express our deepest appreciation for our staff and patrons who have been with us over the past 20 years," management wrote. "We remain hopeful that this closure will be temporary as we explore options for the best way that we can reopen when the restaurant market has stabilized."
Blue Dog Café has been a favorite for locals and tourists since opening in 1999, but the restaurant has faced challenges in recent years.
Although the restaurant continued to thrive after George Rodrigue's death in 2013, the downturn of Lafayette's oilfield economy had taken a toll by 2015.
Its sister Lafayette restaurant, Jolie's Louisiana Bistro, closed in 2016.
In 2018, the restaurant underwent bankruptcy as George Rodrigue's sons took ownership of the business alongside Steve Santillo, who helped the artist open the restaurant.
Santillo and the Rodrigue family were determined to keep the original Blue Dog Café open, even if it meant seeking bankruptcy protection and implementing major changes.
"The restaurant was going to close," said Jacques Rodrigue, restaurant owner and son of the late artist, in a September 2019 interview. "This was a place that Dad loved. I mean, he started it as a place to hang out with his friends and to celebrate Cajun culture. And so we felt that this restaurant needed to continue to be a cultural hub for our state."
The Rodrigues and Santillo closed a second location of Blue Dog Café in February 2019, four years after opening in downtown Lake Charles, in an attempt to keep the original location open.
That same month, the Lafayette location replaced its popular bottomless mimosa brunch buffet with an à la carte menu.
At the time, Jacques Rodrigue called the changes necessary cost-saving measures that would also improve the overall restaurant experience for customers.
The restaurant industry has faced significant challenges during the pandemic.
Blue Dog Café is known as a gathering spot with ample indoor seating and regular live entertainment. Restaurants like that have faced greater challenges since mid-March when Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms and shift to takeout- and delivery-only operations.
Restaurants were able to reopen inside dining at 25% capacity in mid-May as the state moved into Phase 1 of its reopening plan and 50% capacity in early June during Phase 2.
Not all customers have felt safe returning to restaurants with the reopening, however. More than a third of Lafayette-area residents surveyed last month said they don't feel safe dining in restaurants.
Jacques Rodrigue did not immediately respond to voice or text messages for this story.
https://www.theadvocate.com/acadiana/news/business/article_f69ccd0a-cd9f-11e9-8162-133858ec27f2.html