A Lafayette dental practice was one of three across the country acquired by a national company.
Mission Dental, 510 Guilbeau Road, specializes in mobile care in nursing facilities and was one of three acquired by Kansas-based Aria Care Partners, which provides dental, vision and hearing services to seniors.
The other two companies are in other states and specialize in eye care in nursing homes and on-site dental care in long-term care facilities.
Each is part of Aria’s larger strategic growth objective to expand service areas and capabilities and partner with more skilled nursing and long-term care facilities.
"Aria Care Partners understands the unique needs of communities and their patients and the importance of quality care and outcomes," Aria CEO John Griscavage said. "We are focused on meeting market demand and continuing to provide best-in-class services to skilled nursing facilities and their residents."