Louisiana-based Vidalia Mills has purchased a surgical grade mask-making machine, two N95 high-protection mask-making machines and 20 high-speed weaving looms for producing medical gowns and consumer face masks, entering that market in what the company says is a substantial way.
“With the production of these urgently needed masks and garments, we’re working to rapidly build a supply of protective equipment requested by medical professionals and government leaders to help contain the expansion of the COVID-19 virus,” CEO Dan Feibus said in an issued statement this week.
The joint venture with Keep It Here, a Los Angeles-area manufacturer of T-shirts, jeans and other clothing, will begin within 90 days. Feibus, who lives in Carencro, said installation of machines at his Vidalia plant will take place by June with fine-tuning and specialized training to follow. He said production may start as early as July.
In its issued statement, Vidalia Mills described itself as “the leading North American maker of yarns and denim fabrics.” It said that the new machinery can produce up to 100 million units annually. Feibus said Wednesday the machines would probably run at about 80 percent capacity.
Feibus said production of masks and gowns would continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a long-term commitment on our part,” he said. “Post COVID-19, people, institutions, employers and transportation companies will be more conscious of the importance of masks and other (personal protective equipment) stuff. COVID-19 is the watershed.”
He said that KIH has state contracts with some larger states but that Vidalia will also keep “reserve capacity” for the state of Louisiana and Mississippi. Vidalia is located on the Mississippi River, across from Natchez, Mississippi, and draws employees from both sides of the river.
Feibus also said he believes PPE is “essential” and should be manufactured in the U.S. The Vidalia Hills plant, located on 150 acres in what was a Fruit of the Loom plant, has suppliers nearby.
The company was established in 2014 and has been around a “couple of years” in Vidalia, where it employs about 100 people. Feibus said there will be a “net gain” in jobs, though likely a small one. He said the company has tried to keep its employees paid during the coronavirus, and the new work will keep them busy.