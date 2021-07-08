Cajun Market Donut Co. will open its fourth location in Carencro possibly by the end of next month.
Franchisee Nick Wolfe will head up the operation that will move into the Derek Plaza shopping center at 115 Derek Drive in Suite 111 in the former Goodwill donation center.
The location will offer donuts, kolaches and other items as that can be found at other Cajun Market locations in the Lafayette area, said Wolfe, a former pastor from north Louisiana who is embarking on his first business venture. The location also puts it as the closest donut shop to the Amazon fulfillment center, which will open at the end of the year and employ about 500.
“I saw a good opportunity for a good location and decided to jump on it,” Wolfe said. “Carencro is a growing place, and it seems to be a good time to get in on the ground floor. We like that location. It’s a half mile from I-49 – you can’t get a better spot than that.”
The move could be part of additional locations, brand owner Kane Leonard. The brand dates back to 2014 and currently has two locations in Lafayette and another in Breaux Bridge.
The Carencro location will employ 12, and Wolfe hopes to have the staff in place when it opens. Those interested can visit the location’s Facebook page to apply.
“It’s been a process to get to where we’re at now,” said Leonard, a longtime friend with Wolfe. “It’s been roughly an eight-month process for us to get from something that was just an idea to something that is now coming to fruition.”