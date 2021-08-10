Home sales in Acadiana took a dip last month from the previous month for only the second time this year, but a still low amount of inventory is cause for concern as the industry heads into its slower months of the year.
The red-hot local market shows the new normal settings the industry is in: the 666 homes sold in the region last month was a 12% drop from June’s 763 for the largest monthly drop of the year, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. The drop in homes sold in Lafayette Parish was 7%, but the numbers were still well ahead of totals from a year ago, which set records.
So what does it all mean?
“It’s been a heck of a year,” said real estate agent Arla Slaughter. “We are full of gratitude. I have definitely felt a change in momentum. This is typical slowdown (season). School starts, and we historically see that shift and slowdown in real estate this time of year.”
It’s the low inventory – something those in the industry have pointed to with frequency for months now – that is continuing to be a challenge. While the number of home sales has been mostly trending up, the number of pending sales in July have fallen nearly every month since March, including 671 in Acadiana last month and 467 in Lafayette Parish.
Those numbers are higher than a year ago, but the supply has been unable to meet the demand from a flood of buyers armed with mortgages at historically low rates. The 3,299 new listings on the market are just shy of the highest since 2014, but the 2,885 of those properties have sold, putting the overall supply at 1.3 months in Lafayette Parish and 1.6 months in Acadiana.
“Contract signings (pending sales) are a more accurate barometer of future home sale numbers,” Bacque wrote. “When analyzing the number of monthly pending sales reported for the region, one clearly sees that apex of contract formations occurred in March and that every succeeding month has seen pending sales trending downward. There remains a significant shortage of supply relative to demand which will continue to restrict buyer selection and negotiability for some time.”
Dollar volumes also dipped in July but remain well over totals from a year ago, thanks to the low interest rates that allows buyers to get bigger homes without a much bigger monthly mortgage. The average sale price is now at $228,135 in Acadiana and $255,297 in Lafayette Parish.
That hike in average sale price could continue as the drop in inventory will lead to bidding wars and sale prices exceeding list prices. Homes are staying on the market an average of 40 days, more than half of last year’s average.
“I have renters that are now ready to buy, and I have (people) moving within Lafayette,” Slaughter said. “What am I still seeing is sellers saying, ‘Hey, we weren’t going to do this for a while but let’s give it a shot with this great market.’ Testing the waters, so to speak. Now that’s slowed down.”