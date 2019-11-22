Lafayette-based LHC Group and two Texas agencies have reached an agreement to acquire an home health agency there.
DFW Home Health, which consists of LHC Group, Texas Health Resources and North Texas Health Facilities Managment, will acquire Healthcare Resources, a home health provider serving patients and families in Arlington, Texas.
The acquisition expands the partnership's footprint across four locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and joins sister locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton.
“We are encouraged and excited by the continued success of DFW Home Health and the growth of our partnership across the region,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “By helping our JV partners expand their footprint, we help them enhance access to important services and create healthier communities across the country.”
The agreement should be final Jan. 1 and is subject to customary closing conditions, at which time the partnership will assume management responsibility. LHC Group expects about $2.4 million in annualized revenue from this joint venture and anticipates that it will not materially affect its 2020 diluted earnings per share.
The agency name will change to DFW Home Health Arlington and will continue to operate from its current location.
DFW Home Health provides in-home health care services for 25 hospitals and will provide care for approximately 8,000 patients this year.