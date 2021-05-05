A mobile home park in Scott has sold for $1.7 million last month, records show.
Stanley Holdings Group, led by partners Kris Hodges and Michael Hyatt, bought the 11-acre, 74-space Acadian Acres, 1410 Westgate Road, for from the Dejacques family, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Stanley bought three other mobile home parks last year and will pursue other properties in the future, Hodges said. The company now owns 14 properties, 11 of which are in Acadiana.
Stanley often upgrades the properties after the purchase, Hodges said, including the asphalt road, installing security cameras or doing background checks on new residents.
“We try to run safe, quiet communities,” Hodges said.