The Crowley Main Street program and the Crowley-based Empowering the Community for Excellence each received grants from the two banks on Thursday.
First National Bank of Louisiana and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded the two agencies $18,200 in Partnership Grant Program funds during a ceremony at the bank's offices in downtown Crowley.
Crowley Main Street, whose mission is to revitalize and promote the historic, cultural, social and economic significance of Crowley’s downtown historic business district, will receive $16,000 to pay for a computer and software to assist with business and fundraising operations.
ETCFE, a nonprofit that provides free academic tutoring to underprivileged students, will receive $2,200 to purchase two laptop computers and supplemental materials including language arts, reading and math workbooks.
The grant program enables FHLB Dallas member institutions to make a contribution of $50-$4,000 to a community-based organization. FHLB Dallas will then match it.
Acadiana business today: Breaux Bridge-based T.M. Landry reportedly falsified records, abused students; Bayou Bridge pipeline lawyers question owners' ties
An independent Breaux Bridge school that gained national praise for getting students accepted into Ivy Leagues schools has been accused of fal…
ST. MARTINVILLE — A pipeline company is seeking to undermine a trio of property owners who have accused the oilmen of trespassing on their lan…
The Crowley Main Street program and the Crowley-based Empowering the Community for Excellence each received grants from the two banks on Thursday.
The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce's Very Berry Christmas Quest in New Iberia will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 8.