About two years ago, after Bell Helicopter decided to move assembly operations from Lafayette to Canada, the company faced the possibility of paying back $16.5 million to Louisiana for breaking its promises as part of a Jindal-era economic development deal that never lived up to expectations.
In a lawsuit filed this week, the Fort Worth-based company said it was willing to pay that “termination penalty” at the time — but no longer.
That offer two years ago would have allowed the state to get back at least some of the millions it spent on the project, which included $26.3 million to build an 82,300-square-foot hangar facility at the Lafayette Regional Airport.
Instead, early in Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration, the state struck a new deal with the company — one that gave Louisiana State Police a new $4.6 million helicopter — and was aimed at having 95 jobs at the Lafayette site by 2018 doing other work for Bell, down from 115 in the original agreement.
That deal, too, fell apart, and the state is now embroiled in a legal battle with the company over who is to blame for the broken agreement and whether money is owed the state.
Only 22 employees worked at the facility before Monday, when Bell told them they no longer had jobs at the Lafayette site. The company said it would try to find them other work.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the state, Bell noted a fiery 2016 crash during a test run of its Model 525 — the type of helicopter partly assembled in Lafayette — delayed certification of the aircraft, preventing sales. The certification was initially scheduled to be given by the end of 2017, when Bell was required to begin production. The firm began the assembly operations last spring, but still hasn’t received final FAA approval.
Louisiana's economic development department said Wednesday it would file a response to Bell’s “inaccurate claims” in its lawsuit “very soon.” The agency also said in a statement the deal struck in 2016, which wasn’t signed until 2017, was not affected by or related to the crash.
Bell is not seeking monetary damages. Instead, it is asking a judge to declare Bell was in compliance with its agreement to begin operations at the Lafayette facility and has maintained “continuous commercial utilization.” LED’s termination of Bell’s contract is a breach of contract, the suit said. If a judge rules in its favor, the company won't have to pay back the $16 million, plus other monetary damages, that LED says it will seek in payments.
The Lafayette Airport Commission will regain control of the hangar facility now that Bell is gone, said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The airport will market it and hopefully land another company willing to bring jobs to the facility.
“This is a very unfortunate situation that has many of its roots in the oil and gas crisis,” Gothreaux said, noting oil and gas companies are a big market for helicopter makers.
Asked whether the failure of the state’s two deals with Bell are cause to reconsider taxpayer-funded economic development incentives, Gothreaux said: “It would be nice if there were no incentives, but as long as other states use them, we have to compete,” noting most deals include clawback provisions on money spent.
LED offered Bell $3.8 million in incentives for infrastructure and equipment, $4 million for lease support and $200,000 for relocation expenses, along with funding the $26.3 million facility. As of last fall, the state had paid out $1.3 million. The company also took advantage of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, where it got a $2.9 million break on property taxes that would have been spread over 10 years.
When Gov. Bobby Jindal and former Bell CEO John Garrison announced the Lafayette assembly center in 2013, both pitched it as a big win for the state. Garrison said at the time he would be “disappointed” if the company only hired 150 employees. Jindal said the deal opened a “new era in Louisiana’s rich history in aerospace.”
Shortly after they inked the deal, though, Bell said it experienced an “unanticipated and unprecedented” decrease in global commercial helicopter demand, and the company cut its workforce nearly in half. While it was supposed to assemble Model 505 JetRanger X aircraft in Lafayette, it decided to move those operations to Mirabel, Canada.
Then LED signed a new deal with Bell, which proposed doing cabin sub-assembly work for the Model 525 Relentless helicopter at the hangar. That aircraft is the company’s largest and most advanced commercial helicopter, according to Bell, and the Lafayette facility was “not well scaled” for a helicopter of its size.
Under the amended deal, the company also promised to “help LED better understand the aerospace industry by sharing insight into policies that the company believes are beneficial to the growth of the aerospace industry.”
In early 2018, LED told Bell is was defaulting on the new deal by not commencing operations and sustaining “continuous commercial utilization,” according to the suit. In February, Bell proposed moving the 525 helicopter cabin sub-assembly operations from Lafayette to Amarillo, Texas, and to move an affiliate company called Aerospace Services Inc. to Lafayette to perform maintenance repair and overhaul work. LED rejected that deal, Bell said in its lawsuit.
Since the state canceled the deal, the company has started moving its operations to Amarillo, saying it could not continue operating in Lafayette without the tax incentives.