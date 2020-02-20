The Days Inn just east of the University Avenue exit on Interstate 10 is up for sale with a list price of $2.3 million.
The 120-room hotel at 1620 N. University Ave., which is owned by Mahant Hospitality LLC, has been listed by Latter & Blue Realtors for about a month. The six-acre development is located in an Opportunity Zone and has had recent updates, including a new roof, furniture and paint, according to the listing.
Mahant, represented by Pravin Paten and Nishal Patel of Deer Park, Texas, bought the property in July 2017 for $1.9 million, land records show.
The Red Roof Inn nearby on the north side of I-10 recently sold for $1.8 million. Suhriday LLC bought the hotel for $1.8 million from from Iowa LA Properties LLC, which bought it in June 2015 for $2.1 million.
Neither properties are located within the University Gateway economic development district, which gained approval from the Lafayette City Council on Tuesday.