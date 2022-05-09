BJ Smith, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an ATV accident when he was 15, is now an artist who enjoys painting acrylics.
Smith and his mom, Kim Lanclos-Smith, discuss his accident – which was considered a miracle since he was never expected to walk again – with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Their lives changed on Aug. 8, 2005, when he was racing a 4-wheeler at 60 mph when he tried to dodge a dog that walked into his path. Not wearing a helmet at the time, he was thrown 25 feet and suffered broken bones, suffering internal injuries and road burns, but his head took the brunt of the damage.
He arrived dead on arrival at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston. He stayed in the ICU with a 10% chance of survival and in a coma for three weeks. Despite doctors saying he would never walk again, he recovered but lost his ability to be self-sufficient, plan for the future or focus on goals in life due to the trauma from the head injury.
As his recovery progressed, his love of art has developed and increased. He loves painting in free form, sometimes flinging acrylic paint all over the room. Even though he has lost 60% of his vision and is legally blind, Smith experiences color as he feels it in his heart.
“A brain injury is a lot like a hurricane,” he said. “It devastates everything it touches. After so many years, I’m learning to find my center. The harder the storm is, it’s the best place to be.”
Smith has been his caregiver since then and has utilized aides from the New Opportunities Waiver (“NOW”) program administered by the Department of Health, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities. Each year they must reapply for the waiver to continue to receive care.
She tried to start a movement for families concerned about the safety of ATVs but was unsuccessful.
“Everyone loves riding ATVs in Louisiana,” she said. “Parents, please be aware. Don’t put your 5-year-old on an ATV. It is very dangerous.”