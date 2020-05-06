Home sales dropped by more than 20% from a month ago in Lafayette Parish and almost 30% in Acadiana as the coronavirus pandemic has slowed what was becoming another banner year in home sales.

Despite the dip in sales, the parish and region remain ahead of last year’s pace of homes sold through April, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting, while sales outside of Lafayette Parish have fallen behind last year’s total.

May could be another hurdle for the industry, Bacque noted, with a significant drop in inventory, but pending sales for April were higher than last month’s total and April 2019’s total.

“Although our real estate market has clearly been negatively impacted by both the virus and woes in our oil economy, I was expecting it to be greater,” Bacque wrote. “We still have the May hurdle ahead of us. May was the strongest month for reported home sales last year. I have often referred to our community as being resilient to whatever blows come our way. It appears that 2020 may afford us yet another opportunity to display that quality.”

The region reported 363 homes sold last month, including 241 in Lafayette Parish and 122 outside the parish. As a region, that's down from 512 sold in March and the 475 sold a year ago. In Lafayette Parish, it's down from 311 sold last month and 299 sold a year ago.

New construction sales in Lafayette Parish were also down with 62 sold last month compared to 76 sold last year.

The pending sales, meanwhile, were surprisingly strong, Bacque noted. There were 511 reported last month, the most reported so far this year and up from 497 a year ago, and 194 of them came from outside Lafayette Parish, an 18% jump from a year ago. Pendings in Lafayette Parish were down slightly.

It’s the inventory that may be the biggest mark on the pandemic has made on the market. New listings in Acadiana dropped from 733 a year ago and 619 in March to just 519 in April. New listings in Lafayette Parish dropped from 428 a year ago and 403 in March to only 329 in April, while outside the parish it went from 305 last year to 190 last month.

In neighboring parishes, sales were down last month in St. Landry Parish (127 vs. 152 last year), Iberia Parish (144 vs. 152) and Acadia Parish (81 vs. 83). Sales were up in Vermilion (121 vs. 105) and flat in St. Martin (106 vs. 106).