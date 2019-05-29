If the heat of the real world becomes a little too hot to handle this summer, the world of virtual reality will soon become an fun option to blow off some steam in Youngsville.
Planet VR is owned by brothers Phillip and Brant Suire. Phillip Suire said they wanted to open their first location in Youngsville because they believe it's friendly to businesses and that they can thrive there. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter tried out one of the virtual reality rigs they will provide earlier this month and said he has given his approval of the experience and thinks the community will love it.
"We really appreciate the community in Youngsville," Phillip Suire said. "It really meant a lot to open our first location in Youngsville and incorporate it into the community."
Opening July 13, Planet VR will provide indoor entertainment experiences that virtually recreate roller coaster rides, waterslides, race cars. They will also offer flight simulator experiences like hand gliding or bird's eye view tours and popular VR games like "Beat Saber."
The over 3,000-square-feet location will be at 327 Iberia St. next to Acadiana Bar and Grill. Various rooms in Planet VR will allow virtual reality experiences ranging from just needing a basic headset to a full scale, in-room multiplayer experience where entire parties can interact together in a virtual world.
Planet VR will also offer a mobile option that can be rented and delivered for weddings, birthday parties or other events for $169 an hour plus travel rates if the event is more than 15 miles away.
Planet VR plans to hire around eight employees for its July opening.