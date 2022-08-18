What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
When Ben Richard was growing up, he remembers his Uncle Lonnie telling him to go to college with the promise of taking control the family business.
So when his uncle sold the company, Richard’s Cajun Foods, to Milwaukee-based Tall Tree Foods in 1996, Ben was devastated.
“It kind of hurt, you know?” Ben said, “It was the family business that we were proud.”
But Lonnie Richard ultimately kept his promise, although with a twist.
Now, after nearly 25 years, this Ben and his family has bought back their famous smoked sausage recipe under a new name, Cajun Family Traditions, in Church Point.
The company started in 2020 not long after Ben Richard’s father stepped down from his vice president of sales role at Richard’s, and they soon resumed cooking up plans to bring back their original family recipe.
In that same year, they bought the old Garan manufacturing site, 188 S. Olivier Road, and began the task of renovating the 30,000-square-foot facility to house company operations and employ 35 people.
“Something just kept pulling at us, that we needed to launch a new product,” Ben said, “We went back to the drawing board, and we took a look at all the family recipes that we have, and we actually improved upon them.”
While the pandemic stifled their production, the reception certainly was not when they finally ship their first boxes out to shops in Church Point.
“Before the weekend, both stores called and said we needed more product,” Ben said. “Some people buy it and say, ‘This is the quality of sausage that I remember from 40 years ago.’”
The company now delivers to over 115 stores across Acadiana. The biggest struggle is making sure customers understand the difference between the two companies competing products on the shelf. Ben assures that all it takers is a taste to determine the difference.
Ben owes the success of his product to not compromising on his family’s recipes. All products are smoked in a smokehouse rather than relying on liquid smoke products. The company currently sales smoke sausages ranging from hot, mild, green onion, andouille and tasso.
“All of our sausages is natural smoke…our premium sausage, that’s what you’re gonna get if you smoke that at your house,” Ben said, “like coming out of your grandpa’s smokehouse.”
The company has no plans of growing outside the Louisiana market and is focused is in-state growth, he said. They also plan to build a second smokehouse and a larger product cooler so they can ramp up their production.
Right now, the company is getting ready for the winter season, the busiest season of the year for smoke sausage companies. Louisianians begin to dust off their gumbo pots at the slightest hint of chill in the air and start buying meats to throw in the pot.
Ultimately Ben said he’s happy to see his family working together again. The tradition of cooking sausage and feeding the people of Louisiana is what the family lives for. Ben hopes that one day his children will take an interest in the company and continue the family legacy.
“When Lonnie sold his company in 1996, it had become a household name,” he said. “It was more than a company. It was the family legacy. Now generations later, the family tradition has re-emerged.”