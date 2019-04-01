Rouses Markets plans to move its store support offices from Thibodaux to the former Weatherford International manufacturing facility in Houma and plans to eventually create another 200 jobs at the site.
Rouses acquired the 32 acre facility at the intersection of U.S. 90 and La. Highway 311 last week. Financial details were not released. The property includes 310,000 square feet of space and land to add more warehouses, coolers and freezers.
“It’s pretty new and in great condition,” said Donny Rouse, chief executive officer of the grocery store chain.
Rouses, which has 63 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, has outgrown its current offices. Along with creating more space for workers, Rouse said the extra warehouse space will allow his company to buy more products at a better price and pass the savings along to shoppers.
The plan is to move 150 workers by January 2020 and add on to the site over the next few years.