Bayside Plantation, a 169-year-old historic property along Bayou Teche in Jeanerette, was recently sold for $775,000.

The property, which opened in 1850 as a sugar plantation and sits on 11.8 acres, was sold to a New Orleans family who plans to upgrade the building and use it as their home. The structure is located off Old Jeanerette Road on the east side of the bayou and is surrounded by ancient live oaks draped in Spanish moss.

Peter Patout, a history property specialist with New Orleans-based Talbot Historic Properties, served as the realtor. He and broker Tracy Talbot, founder of Talbot Historic Properties, represented the buyer and seller as dual agents.

"Well-preserved historic homes command higher prices," Patout said. "And by setting a new high market value for the Teche Country region, you can expect that this bodes well for other historic homes and for the strength of that market. "We also believe that historic homes offer the buyer a more satisfying living experience."

The Greek Revival home has been in the Robert Roane Sr. family since the 1930s and was recently featured in national author Julia Reed’s New Orleans: Food, Fun and Field Trips for Letting the Good Times Roll. It was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

Bayside, Patout noted, also boasts the largest screened porch in Louisiana and the South, with the exception of Belmont Plantation in Greenville, Mississippi.

The buyer will begin updating plumbing and electrical in the home in the coming months along with other updates. The family plans to have an open house with tours in December 2020.

"Our family is absolutely delighted to have taken possession of Bayside and are incredibly appreciative to the entire Roane Family for the careful stewardship of the house for more than 80 years," the family said in a statement. "We intend to be true to the historic nature of the house. It will remain a private and busy family home, with five children and four dogs.

"We’d like to thank our friend and historic realtor Peter Patout for his hard work on our behalf and for sharing his passion for and expertise about Louisiana’s historic properties. He inspired us and we are now ready to get started on our own little slice of Louisiana history.”