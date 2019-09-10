The Lafayette area has lost the third-most number of jobs among metro areas in the country from June 2014 to June 2019, a financial news website reported.

The Lafayette area lost 16,023 jobs during that five-year period, a 7.2% drop, as the area struggled during the slump in the oil industry, according to the 24/7 Wall St., a Delaware-based internet publication. The drop was behind only Casper, Wyoming, which lost 9.9% of its jobs, and the Houma-Thibodaux area, which lost 16.7% of its jobs, or more than 16,000 of its nearly 100,000 jobs.

The Lafayette area has bounced back in recent months, including a gain in 1,800 jobs from July 2018 to June 2019, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The area has posted year-over-year job gains each month in 2019, including 1,500 in June compared to June 2018 and 2,500 in May compared to May 2018.

24/7 Wall St. compared data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in metro areas over the last five years to come up with the 25 metro areas that lost the most jobs. Other Louisiana metros to make the list were Shreveport-Bossier City at 15th (3.6%) and Alexandria at 12th (3.7%).