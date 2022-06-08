Rouses Markets will break ground on its fourth Lafayette-area store next month.
The popular south Louisiana-based grocery chain expects to open the store at 1810 Camellia Blvd. next summer, Rouses CEO Donnie Rouse said.
The store will be 55,000 square feet, similar to the size of the south Lafayette store, and will employ 150-170 with about 60% of those full-time, Rouse said. It will include the same components found in other stores, including chef-prepared foods and a large assortment of locally made goods.
The store will anchor a 15-acre retail center that will be about a mile from the entry to River Ranch. Other businesses in the development could include a quick-serve restaurant, a gas station, a coffee shop and medical offices, said Diana Stephens Farris with Scout Real Estate.
Rouses bought the property in April from the Saloom family and Pine Farm Limited Partnership for an undisclosed amount.