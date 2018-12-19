A new Burger King is scheduled to open in Broussard on Dec. 27 at 209 Saint Nazaire Road in front of the Home Depot.
The 2,840-square-foot restaurant is owned by GPS Hospitality, which owns almost Burger King restaurants in many regions in the country. Reid Neumann, director of marketing for GPS Hospitality, said they did surveys and studies to gauge viability and said the company believes Broussard is a great place for them to expand.
"We actually currently have around 30 locations in the Lafayette/Lake Charles area, and Broussard just seemed like a great area for us," he said. "It made a lot of sense to us as it seemed like a good community that's growing and would do well with a Burger King."
The restaurant will continue hiring up until the scheduled opening date to fill eight to 10 managerial positions and 20-25 team member positions. The Broussard Chamber of Commerce and city officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant Jan. 29.