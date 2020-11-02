The fact that Louisiana has the third-highest rate of breast cancer mortality helped lead surgical oncologist Dr. Shaunda Grisby to the state from Michigan.
Grisby, with Oschner Lafayette General spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about her journey in medicine and her mission in helping people be free of breast cancer.
You can listen to their conversation here.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A general surgeon, Grisby is fellowship-trained in breast surgical oncology with advanced techniques such as oncoplastic breast surgery, nipple-sparing mastectomy, skin-sparing mastectomy and management of benign breast diseases.
Education is the first step in helping people become aware of the need to have routine check-ups and prevent cancer from becoming invasive. She has worked diligently to teach breast cancer awareness and breast cancer prevention throughout the region, sharing her compassionate and caring voice to the community.
She stresses eating a varied diet with a focus on healthy oils such as olive and avocado and “good” carbohydrates such as fruits and vegetables, getting in exercise for 30 minutes several times a week and limiting alcohol consumption.
In recognition of her work in Acadiana to increase breast health, Grisby was recently honored as a 2020 SPIRIT OF HOPE HONOREE by the American Cancer Society.