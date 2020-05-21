The new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport could mean a hike in passenger traffic and the possibility of new airlines coming on board, director Steve Picou said.

Gates on the new building are being built with the potential to house planes that are larger and carry more passengers than what the airport typically sees, allowing the hold areas to be capable of more traffic, according to Picou. It's an improvement from the current terminal, which is the smallest in the state but serves the fourth-largest number of passngers.

The $90 million building remains on schedule for opening in early 2022. The five-gate terminal will also feature two TSA security checkpoints with the possibility for a third.

However, the expansion will not add more acreage to the current airport, he said. The Lafayette airport is the smallest airport by acreage compared to other airports in similarly populated areas, data shows.

