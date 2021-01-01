Stripes Convenience Stores had big plans when it first started buying property in the Lafayette market in 2015.

The Texas-based chain that is owned by convenience store giant Seven-11 bought three pieces of land, land records show, and eventually built stores on two of them, with each ushered in with public celebrations. But it was the first property it acquired, located at the corner of Willow Street and University Avenue, that was left untouched.

According to one report, it was to be part of a 20,000-square-foot shopping center. Stripes then sold the land, and the shopping center never materialized. The land remains undeveloped with large For Sale signs posted.

A large portion of University Avenue on Lafayette’s north side also remains undeveloped or blighted. It’s a highway that serves as a major entryway into the city from Interstate 10, but economic development efforts for the most part have avoided the area.

The efforts to revitalize that corridor, however, could change that.

Plans will address motorist and pedestrian safety, beautifying the area and improving access to nearby neighborhoods. Economic development could follow, state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, said, but it’ll take efforts to remove the blight in one of Lafayette’s poorer sections.

Design for the first phase of the project is expected to begin in 2021.

“We envision revitalizing businesses and everything in that corridor,” said state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette. “That’s really what’s going to take away from the blight. It’s also going to rehabilitate that part of our community. It’ll allow new businesses to continue to look at the corridor and say, ‘That’s where we want to be located.’”

The project is a futuristic one – think five to 10 years, likely the latter – that will upgrade the 2.2-mile corridor from Renaud Drive to Cameron Street now that work has begun on the $16 million, 105-unit Bottle Art Lofts at the corner of Cameron Street and University Avenue.

It’s a project that began under former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and was the recipient of the federal $10 million BUILD grant in September to finish the project’s final two phases.

The project is one “where you can really change lives,” said Monique Boulet, director of the Acadiana Planning Commission.

“We were at a public meeting at Bridge Ministries,” Boulet said. “These two ladies, I think they were retired schoolteachers, they were so touched. I think one of them said to the other, ‘I’ve been waiting 20 years for this meeting.’ And it hit me that night. This is something we’re going to carry all the way through.”

Neighborhood snapshot

Monroe native Nelson Warner first landed in Lafayette in the 1960s when he enrolled at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. But Warner, along with his thick north Louisiana accent, has never left, with much of that time along University Avenue as part of the all-denominational Bridge Ministry of Acadiana.

The organization was founded in 2003 as part of an effort to address the generational poverty in the area. It opened Bridge Community Christian School three years ago.

That stretch of road was the main corridor into town, just north of the historic Four Corners location at the Cameron Street intersection. Now more than half of the properties there are owned by outsiders, he noted, and the neighborhood has lost its ownership.

“It’s gone through a lot of changes and not necessarily for the good,” Warner said. “There’s so much history there. A lot of properties have changed hands since 2000. The real estate market is subsidized by Section 8 housing. This creates a false real estate market. Prices are not based on the value of the house but the cash flow of the house.”

The data from LCG’s development and planning department paints a gloomy picture. More than half of the homes along the corridor were built prior to 1960, and many of them have been poorly maintained. More than 100 were cited for code violations in 2018 and almost 150 properties have fallen into adjudication.

A main objective is to improve the pedestrian access along the corridor, Boulet noted, since most of the street lacks sidewalks. About 40% of the residents in the area do not own a vehicle.

“We are looking at a generally under-resourced neighborhood and generally under-resourced parents and children,” Warner said. “We moved into that neighborhood with the goal of becoming friends. At the time they dreamed of safe streets without prostitution. They dreamed of having respectful children and educated children.”

The project

Pedestrian traffic so heavy that the area averages one fatality a year, twice the average of other roadways, Boulet noted. The safety factor was a key reason it got awarded the BUILD grant.

The current setup of University Avenue discourages alternative modes of transportation, LCG’s report indicated. A multi-modal network would encourage more foot traffic to existing businesses, support new development and connect communities along the corridor.

Phase 1 will be the design and engineering of the section from Jeanne Street to Gilman Road, including a redesign of the Cameron Street intersection, which could be put out for bid by the summer.

The second and third phases include building a roundabout at the Willow Street intersection and reducing the stretch between Walker Road and Gilman Road from five lanes to four and installing a raised median.

The middle lane, Boulet noted, is now the source of accidents with pedestrians or cyclists, and removing that will make it safer. More roundabouts are scheduled for Phase 3 on each side of the I-10 exit and at the Alcide Dominique and Renaud Drive intersections.

“The roundabouts are really safety measures,” Boulet said. “It slows traffic down. It reduces the number of incidents and severity of the injuries when you do have accidents. You’re still going to have accidents, but it’s going to be at 15 mph instead of 40 mph.”