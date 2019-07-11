A Denham Springs-based homebuilder bought two tracts of land in the Lafayette area for nearly $4.5 million that will feature 118 residential lots.
DSLD Homes bought 16.64 acres for 84 lots along North University Avenue just south Gloria Switch Road for $2.94 million and an undisclosed acreage for 34 lots in the Sugar Ridge subdivision near Youngsville, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish clerk of court’s office.
The property along North University will be across from Elaine Drive and be developed as Graham Heights Subdivision, a spokesperson said.
The land near Sugar Ridge will in the southeast corner of that subdivision, which is off Guillot Road just south of Chemin Metairie Road. The lots will accompany 36 others the company purchased earlier, the spokesperson said.