A $40 million continuing care retirement community is planned for 13 acres along Verot School Road near Briarwood Drive that will 132 homes and be open by spring 2020.

Serenity at the Oaks will offer adults ages 62 and up assisted living space with varying levels of independence to match each resident's needs. Housing options will include 12 cottage homes, 70 independent living homes, 40 assisted living homes and 10 memory care homes.

"It's a newer concept where we separate our cottages from assisted living and memory care and independent living cottages," said Kevin Keller, one of the project's partners. "Louisiana doesn't really have this right now. We'll have retail stores and two restaurants in the community that will tend to the independent living and assisted living communities, and we'll have amenities for both."

It will also offer housekeeping, wellness and fitness programs, a hair and nail salon, pet salon, walking trails, a stocked fishing pond with piers and pet play yards.

Retirement communities like this becoming popular nationwide. They allow residents to stay within the same community as their need for more care increases with age, only moving to new locations within the community and not out of it. Active senior can keep their independence while receiving necessary care at home.

Keller says there has already been interest in the development and noted that architects are designing the community to match the environment, local culture and uniqueness of Lafayette.