Carbo Ceramics, a Houston-based company with operations in New Iberia, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and reached an agreement with a debtor in a debt-of-equity swap that will keep the company from disrupting operations.
Carbo, which creates products used by shale drillers in hydraulic fracturing, reached an agreement with Texas-based Wilks Brothers LLC and Equify Financial LLC that includes Wilks Brothers providing $15 million in debtor-in-possession financing, company officials announced earlier this week.
The company, like others in the industry, has struggled with the plummeting price of oil. The price of West Texas Intermediate Crude oil price was down to just above $20 a barrel on Tuesday.
"Like many companies with a significant concentration in the oil and gas industry, we have felt the impact of the challenging business environment and, in response, have worked diligently to strengthen our overall financial foundation," said Gary Kolstad, company chairman and CEO. "While CARBO has undoubtedly made progress in our transformation strategy, we ultimately expect these headwinds to persist. We are confident that, under their ownership and investment, we will be better positioned to maximize value, realize the potential of CARBO and serve our customers as we move forward."
Carbo’s total revenue for base ceramic media fell from about $530 million to about $34 million, the company’s chief financial officer said in a filing Sunday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Texas-based Wilks Brothers is the company owned by brothers Dan Howard Wilks and Farris Cullen Wilks, fracking industry pioneers who became billionaires when they sold FracTech Holdings LLC for $3.5 billion in 2011, the Journal reported.
