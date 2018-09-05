The second of three Women in Business breakfasts held by the Broussard Chamber of Commerce will feature three speakers from differing backgrounds to help teach local businesswomen succeed.

The event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, will include Yvette Quantz from Eat Fit Acadiana, Anne Falgout from the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance and Candy Domengeaux from the Graham Group. Skyra Rideaux from Project Front Yard will be the master of ceremonies.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The theme for this Women in Business is 'Focus,'" said Stacy Romero, community development manager for the Broussard Chamber of Commerce. "Some of the topics that will be discussed are keeping balance in your personal life, family life and work life. We have three diverse speakers that will be presenting, but they're all working together to really speak to the theme."

To register, visit broussardchamber.net, call 337-837-6001 or at the door Thursday. Admission is $40 for Thursday and $70 for the last two events for members and $45 and $80 for nonmembers.