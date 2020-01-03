Hub City Cycles will move to a space on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette and share it with a new outdoor consignment shop.

Owner Meg Arceneaux will move her shop from 208 E. Vermilion St. to the 3,000-square-foot space in the former Teche Drugs gift shop at 501 Jefferson St. She will share it with SugarWolf Outdoor Exchange, a new venture started by Allison Nederveld and Wendy Dorfman.

The move for Hub City Cycles, which has been in its space since October 2013, will give it more visibility, Arceneaux said. The timing, she noted, is also good with the energy going on in downtown in recent months.

“I love downtown and I work downtown,” she said. “It’s coming. You have new leadership downtown, and it’s been awesome. That was a reason for me -- even though the last few years have been hard, I was going to stick it out. The whole momentum has changed.”

Arceneaux will share the space with Nederveld and Dorfman, two hiking enthusiasts who named the business by combining their trail names. The couple, who married in 2012, spent part of 2018 hiking the Appalachian Trail and used that adventure as motivation for a new business venture.

They connected with Arceneaux during the recent Festival Acadiens et Creoles in October and began working out a business plan.

“We’re pretty outdoorsy people,” Nederveld said. “Wendy quit her business to hike the Appalachian Trail, and I was able to join her for part of that. That kind of adventure really made us thinking about how we really wanted to be living our lives. We were living in Maryland at the time. We knew we wanted to do something that allowed us to be outdoors more and share out love of nature with other people.”