New commercial

OFFICE BUILDING: 301 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette; C&J Holding LLC, Owner; Description, IMED core office building; Ardoin Architecture LLC, applicant; Lenard Bertrand General Contractor, contractor; $1,101,312.

Commercial additions, alterations

RESTAURANT: 2956 Johnston St., Lafayette; Winnwood LLC, owner; description, Mel's Diner, fire damage; Barras Architects, applicant; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $415,445.

OTHER: 316 Bertrand Drive, B, Lafayette; Crown Castle USA Inc., owner; description, antenna upgrades; SAC Wireless, applicant; self, contractor; $42,379.

OTHER: 228 Landmark St., Lafayette; Crown Castle USA Inc., owner; description, antenna upgrades; SAC Wireless, applicant; self, contractor; $37,915.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 1317 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Lafayette Community Health, owner; description, Ochsner Lafayette General; Jason Bethany, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $2,101,181.

APARTMENTS: 411 Dulles Drive, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A Lafayette; Bridgeway Apartments Phase 1, owner; Rick Sellers Construction Inc., applicant and contractor; $35,769; $35,769; $56,000; $35,769; $56,000; and $35,769, respectively.

OTHER: 481 Albertson Parkway, Suite C, Broussard; Blonde Anny, applicant; description, build-out; Joseph Ted Lyons Construction LLC, contractor; $135,000.

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 431 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Michael Delcambre, owner and applicant; description, interior demolition; self, contractor; $5,000.

New houses

115 Annaview Drive, Lafayette; Paul and Karla Nassour; $207,000.

505 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $567,000.

104 VFW Road, Duson; Manuel Builders; $270,000.

412 Red Robin Trail, Lafayette; Alecia Rideau; $459,000.

508 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $184,500.

400 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.

207 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $171,000.

301 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

411 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.

213 Timberland Ridge Blvd., Carencro; Manuel Builders; $265,500.

113 E Edith Road, Lafayette; D P Construction LLC; $459,000.

304 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

107 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $216,000.

109 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

214 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.

110 Scarlet Oak Drive, Carencro; Jeff Davis; $189,000.

106 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.

505 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.

307 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $292,500.

116 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $274,500.

404 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.

102 Rutherford Court, Lafayette; Jeff Wood Construction LLC; $436,500.

118 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.

121 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

133 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $198,000.

134 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

313 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

303 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

137 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

101 Rose Of Sharon Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.0

219 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $283,500.

201 Burning Oaks Drive, Lafayette Parish; Bates Estates LLC; $292,500.

104 Blue Harbor Lane, Lafayette; McLain Homes; $279,000.

107 Tacony Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $211,500.

106 Blue Harbor Lane, Lafayette; McLain Homes; $301,500.

204 Lemongrass Lane, Lafayette; McLain Homes; $279,000.

100 Windmill Palm Way, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $289,457.

111 Tea Rose, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $225,087.

105 Tea Rose, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $218,407.

109 Tea Rose, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $208,674.

107 Tea Rose, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $217,334.

