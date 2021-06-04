New commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 301 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette; C&J Holding LLC, Owner; Description, IMED core office building; Ardoin Architecture LLC, applicant; Lenard Bertrand General Contractor, contractor; $1,101,312.
Commercial additions, alterations
RESTAURANT: 2956 Johnston St., Lafayette; Winnwood LLC, owner; description, Mel's Diner, fire damage; Barras Architects, applicant; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $415,445.
OTHER: 316 Bertrand Drive, B, Lafayette; Crown Castle USA Inc., owner; description, antenna upgrades; SAC Wireless, applicant; self, contractor; $42,379.
OTHER: 228 Landmark St., Lafayette; Crown Castle USA Inc., owner; description, antenna upgrades; SAC Wireless, applicant; self, contractor; $37,915.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1317 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Lafayette Community Health, owner; description, Ochsner Lafayette General; Jason Bethany, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $2,101,181.
APARTMENTS: 411 Dulles Drive, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A Lafayette; Bridgeway Apartments Phase 1, owner; Rick Sellers Construction Inc., applicant and contractor; $35,769; $35,769; $56,000; $35,769; $56,000; and $35,769, respectively.
OTHER: 481 Albertson Parkway, Suite C, Broussard; Blonde Anny, applicant; description, build-out; Joseph Ted Lyons Construction LLC, contractor; $135,000.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 431 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Michael Delcambre, owner and applicant; description, interior demolition; self, contractor; $5,000.
New houses
115 Annaview Drive, Lafayette; Paul and Karla Nassour; $207,000.
505 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $567,000.
104 VFW Road, Duson; Manuel Builders; $270,000.
412 Red Robin Trail, Lafayette; Alecia Rideau; $459,000.
508 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $184,500.
400 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.
207 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
301 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
411 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
213 Timberland Ridge Blvd., Carencro; Manuel Builders; $265,500.
113 E Edith Road, Lafayette; D P Construction LLC; $459,000.
304 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
107 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $216,000.
109 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
214 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.
110 Scarlet Oak Drive, Carencro; Jeff Davis; $189,000.
106 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.
505 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.
307 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $292,500.
116 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $274,500.
404 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
102 Rutherford Court, Lafayette; Jeff Wood Construction LLC; $436,500.
118 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.
121 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
133 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
134 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
313 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
303 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
137 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
101 Rose Of Sharon Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.0
219 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $283,500.
201 Burning Oaks Drive, Lafayette Parish; Bates Estates LLC; $292,500.
104 Blue Harbor Lane, Lafayette; McLain Homes; $279,000.
107 Tacony Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $211,500.
106 Blue Harbor Lane, Lafayette; McLain Homes; $301,500.
204 Lemongrass Lane, Lafayette; McLain Homes; $279,000.
100 Windmill Palm Way, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $289,457.
111 Tea Rose, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $225,087.
105 Tea Rose, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $218,407.
109 Tea Rose, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $208,674.
107 Tea Rose, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $217,334.