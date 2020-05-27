Passenger traffic at Lafayette Regional Airport is starting to bounce back this month after it plummeted due to the coronavirus shutdown.
Friday’s passenger count at LFT was at 212, the highest one-day total in almost two months, according to TSA data, putting the airport at 2,824 processed passengers for the month. That’s still way down from pre-COVID-19 totals but an improvement from the 1,896 passengers in April.
But the worst may be over as numbers are trending the positive direction. It’s just a matter of when other locations open to visitors, said Maegan Sonnier with Travel Machine, and not a fear of boarding a plane during a pandemic.
Nationwide, about 340,000 passengers passed through airport security on Memorial Day, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That was 86.4% below last year, but the smallest drop since March 22 for U.S. air travel.
Corporate travel, Sonnier noted, is picking back up.
“It’s getting the destinations to open up,” Sonnier said. “If they’re flying out of the country, that’s all been closed. Certain states aren’t opened up yet. A lot of the passport officers are closed. We have quite a bit of summer travel and people are packed up and ready to go. They don’t know if they can go.”
Daily traffic at LFT was at under 100 each day last month after April 1, including only 22 on the April 12 and 29 on April 25, data shows. It didn’t top 100 again until May 16 with 116 passengers.
Deplanements in April was at 1,848, according to airport data, a 92% drop from the 22,699 deplanements a year ago.
The slowdown has slowed traffic at the airport, which has been slowly increasing to nearly match the totals from its high during 2014 and 2015. In 2019 the airport reported gains in arriving and departing passengers in the final seven months of the year.
So far this year LFT has had 48,581 enplanements, down almost 50% of the 83,625 enplanements from a year ago.
In deplanements, the airport has had 49,129 so far, down 40% from the 81,663 reported through April a year ago.
Airports around the country experienced a sharp drop in airline traffic due to the coronavirus. Baton Rouge reported a 95% drop in traffic from a year ago.
The airport was awarded $2,862,075 as part of the CARES Act Airport Grant Program last month to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
Airlines are not offering refunds for flights but instead offering credits for future flights, Sonnier said. Many people who had scheduled flights are merely putting them off for later.
“We probably have 5%, definitely less than 10%, that are upset about that,” she said. “For the most part, they’re OK. For the most part, what they’re asking is, ‘Where can do go? These are our dates we want to travel. Where can we go?’”