Construction on two McDonald’s locations in Lafayette will start this spring, MacLaff president and CEO E.J. Krampe said.

Work on the 2600 W. Pinhoook Road location will begin next month with work on the 2308 Ambassador Caffery Parkway location to begin in April. Both are part of McDonald’s USA’s Bigger Bolder Vision 2020 plan, which calls for modernizing 85% of all locations by the end of the year, Krampe said.

MacLaff, which operates 45 locations in south Louisiana, has updated 32 of its locations, including the one at 6801 Johnston St. last year.

Building permits were filed this week with Lafayette Consolidated Government for both locations. Plans for the Pinhook Road location, estimated at $80,000, include installing a kiosk and front counter updates to prepare for a line of baked good that will come later this year, Krampe said.

Work at the Ambassador location, estimated at $560,000, will be a major remodel. Plans call for changing the building’s façade, removing the double mansard roof, remodeling the lobby and bathrooms and installing a kiosk and updating the front counter, Krampe said.

The Pinhook location will remain open but may close the lobby for a few days, he said. The Ambassador location may close for one or two days.