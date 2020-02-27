Construction on two McDonald’s locations in Lafayette will start this spring, MacLaff president and CEO E.J. Krampe said.
Work on the 2600 W. Pinhoook Road location will begin next month with work on the 2308 Ambassador Caffery Parkway location to begin in April. Both are part of McDonald’s USA’s Bigger Bolder Vision 2020 plan, which calls for modernizing 85% of all locations by the end of the year, Krampe said.
MacLaff, which operates 45 locations in south Louisiana, has updated 32 of its locations, including the one at 6801 Johnston St. last year.
Building permits were filed this week with Lafayette Consolidated Government for both locations. Plans for the Pinhook Road location, estimated at $80,000, include installing a kiosk and front counter updates to prepare for a line of baked good that will come later this year, Krampe said.
Work at the Ambassador location, estimated at $560,000, will be a major remodel. Plans call for changing the building’s façade, removing the double mansard roof, remodeling the lobby and bathrooms and installing a kiosk and updating the front counter, Krampe said.
How I Got Here with MacLaff president and CEO EJ Krampe: Local McDonald's joined national trend in rise in Quarter Pounder sales after switching from frozen to fresh beef
Edward "EJ" Krampe III is president and CEO of MacLaff, which operates 45 McDonald's locations in south Louisiana and was started by his fathe…
The Pinhook location will remain open but may close the lobby for a few days, he said. The Ambassador location may close for one or two days.
Acadiana Business Today: LHC Group net income up by 50% in 2019, amid acquisitions; Vote, public hearing scheduled on eliminating LCG employee severance pay
Lafayette-based home health and hospice services provider LHC Group generated $21.8 million of net income during the fourth quarter, or 70 cen…
A date had been set for a public hearing and vote on eliminating a civil service rule that grants severance pay to Lafayette Consolidated Gove…
The former site of popular restaurant Country Cuisine has been sold for $225,000, land records show.
Construction on two McDonald’s locations in Lafayette will start this spring, MacLaff president and CEO E.J. Krampe said.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana on Thursday opened a new club in Lake Charles, the organization's first expansion into a new community in…