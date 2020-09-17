CVS Health will add more three new new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Lafayette Parish on Friday, part of an effort to add 2,000 more at locations across the country, company officials announced.
Locations will be open at CVS stores at 6800 Johnston St., 1315 Moss St. and 3604 W. Pinhook Road. Another will open in New Iberia at 185 N. Lewis St.
CVS currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country and expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October. The new locations will open in waves over the next several weeks and build on the company’s ability to support testing in 33 states and Washington, DC, beginning with the opening of more than 400 sites this Friday.
“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, COO of CVS Health and acting president of CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”
Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.1 Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment