The Hardee’s restaurant just off Interstate 49 in Carencro has apparently closed.
The restaurant, located 110 Hector Connoly Road in the Evangeline Court Marketplace, opened in early 2018 but has recently removed its exterior signage and its Facebook page indicates it has closed permanently.
Other Hardee’s locations have closed in recent months in markets in Louisiana and around the country. The closure follows the closures of the two Lafayette locations — 108 Kaliste Saloom Road and 2424 Ambassador Caffery Parkway — in recent years.
The building is owned by Charles and Donna Sher of Solana Beach, California. The Shers bought the property for $1.4 million in February 2018, records show.
