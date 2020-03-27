The shopping center under construction at the site of the former Posado's Mexican Restaurant remains underway and could have the first phase complete by late summer.
Work on Englewood Plaza, 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, has been slowed a bit by rain and the novel coronavirus precautions, said Boyd Raborn, project co-owner and owner of RAH Homes, which is building the 27,000-square-foot shopping center.
The first phase, which will include 13,000 square feet, could be complete by August, he said, and will include Brick & Spoon restaurant taking 3,300 square feet and Luminaire, a south Florida-based furniture company, occupying the rest.
"We're working real smart to try to make sure no one gets sick" Raborn said. "We're sticking with small crews one at a time, so the coronavirus problem isn't affecting us too much."
Construction will later begin on the second phase, and Raborn noted half of the 14,000 square feet is leased out and the remainder should be leased when work begins.