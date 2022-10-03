Editor's note: This is the second in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana.
When Karen King attended high school in Rayne, she aspired to become an accountant and eventually attend law school to be a tax attorney.
“That was not a well-thought-out plan,” she recalled. “I didn’t really like accounting.”
It may have worked out for the better. King has worked at the U.S. Attorney's Office for 20 years and her leadership skills and advocation for other has garnered her being named among the 2022 the Women Who Mean Business award winners.
King is among 11 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road. The award, presented by United Way of Acadiana, is to honor Acadiana women who are active leaders in their profession.
She is assistant U.S. Attorney in the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Louisiana as the civil e-discovery coordinator.
“It seems to be a natural fit for me to be an attorney,” King said. “I get to use those skills to benefit other people, community, my country.”
King fits the bill. When she attended LSU, she become a counselor for freshmen and sophomores and later a graduate counselor. Earlier in high school, she was active in many clubs such as math club, quiz bowl and band where she played flute and oboe.
After she graduated, she worked for the Advocacy Center for a period before entering private practice for five years and then landing at the U.S. Attorney’s office.
When King is not at work, she works with women and girls to help them succeed and persevere. She implemented a program for the Lafayette Bar Association called the Grit and Growth project.
“We brought a cohort of women together to talk about real-world scenarios and talk about perseverance and having a growth mindset,” King said.
King works with the organization Women of Wisdom, which takes a similar approach as the Grit and Growth project to help young girls realize their potential and appreciate learning.
“When people know they have the capacity to improve, to learn more, be successful and not think ‘I only have a certain amount of intelligence’,” she said, “it makes a difference.”
King’s is most proud of her work transferring juvenile inmates from a north Louisiana facility after evidence of abuse and enforced fighting were made. Another is recovering $70 million in health care fraud for the federal government.
Her two children are what King motivated her to keep growing as a person. Everything she has worked for is in their honor and to fuel her passion for leadership, she said.
“The two things I’m most passionate about are leadership development and the respect for the rule of law,” King said.