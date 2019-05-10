Commercial Additions/Alterations
MEDICAL OFFICE: 101 Rue Fontaine, Building 4, Lafayette: description, Teche Dermatologic Surgery Centre; Jarrod Brown, owner; Ritter Maher Architects, applicant; Benchmark Builders LLC, contractor; $450,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1906 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette; description, addition and second-story renovation; The Lemoine Co. LLC, owner and contractor; Abel & Crozier Architect, applicant; $575,000.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 819 E. Broussard Road, #104, Lafayette; description, Anniston Rose — tenant build-out; McLain Investments, owner; Mallory Landry, applicant; self, contractor; $1,200.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 203 Commission Blvd., Lafayette; description, temporary warehouse structure; Superior Energy Services, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $28,039.
Commercial Demolition
OFFICE BUILDING: 604 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette; description, interior demolition; Label-B Properties LLC, owner; Place de Lafayette, applicant; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor; $6,500.
New Homes
101 Santander Drive, Youngsville: EJ Rock Construction; $274,500.
302 Red Robin Trail, Lafayette: BECC Enterprises LLC; $985,500.
207 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.
202 Valleyview Druve, Lafayette: Chad and Brandi Viator; $279,000.
229 Julie Drive, Lafayette: Amy Stueben; $265,500.
104 Decoy Drive, Lafayette: Gen Group Construction LLC; $270,000.
1209 Detente Road, Youngsville: Jarred and Amber Breaux; $516,011.
102 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $193,500.
104 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
106 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $189,000.
107 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $175,500.
107 Bayhill Court, Lafayette Parish: DSLD LLC; $207,000.
102 Eastwood Drive, Lafayette: Lancaster Construction LLC; $279,000.
216 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish: Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $297,000.
104 Forestwood Drive, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction; $369,000.
209 Lemongrass Lane, Lafayette: Venus Construction LLC; $288,000.
