Is Lafayette a hot spot for facelift surgeries? Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon of Acadian ENT, performs over 100 a year while most plastic surgeons do 12-20 a year.
Joseph discussed that and his 29-year career in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. You can listen to their conversation here.
The most requested “anything” is people wanting to look like a Kardashian, he said. Many patients have had skin cancer removed and need reconstruction of their face post-mohs surgery to restore symmetry.
In 2003 Joseph was the only Louisiana facial plastic surgeon included in the book “The Beauty Makers” featuring talented facial plastic surgeons in the U. S.
Surgery can cause immense bruising and discoloration for the first few days, and Joseph follows up with his patients every day for the first five days to check the healing process and give an accurate assessment to the patients as to how well they are healing.
On the fifth day, stitches are removed and the patient’s hair is washed in the office. Most bruising is gone by the seventh day, and by the 10th day the typical patient can get out and about. Supplements such as arnica and bromelain work wonders to keep bruising and swelling under control.
“People travel to South Louisiana for surgery and they notice how close-knit the community is,” Joseph said. “If you take care of your city, it takes care of you.”
Joseph noted he won’t operate on smokers and also works to try to get people to their ideal weight prior to surgery to obtain the best results.