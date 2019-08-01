Fashion retailer H&M will open its store in the Acadiana Mall store this fall, company officials announced Thursday morning.

The Swedish company that sells fashion-forward clothing for men, women and children will open a 16,000-square-foot store in the mall that will occupy five spaces in the Macy's wing previously occupied by Zumiez, Merle Norman, Banana Republic, The Limited and White House Black Market, mall manager Nikki Nugier said.

Mall officials were granted a $67,900 demolition permit July 22 to begin construction on the space.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“This place has been in the works for about a year now,” mall manager Nikki Nugier said. “It’s finally coming. It’s a big deal, and we’re very excited to get things rolling.”

The company, which boasts of its support for local communities, will employ 20 people at the store. It will be the sixth store in Louisiana.

H&M and mall officials agreed to a seven-year lease with seven two-year options to extend it, according to court records.

The company was named among America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2019 by Forbes magazine. The company reported an 11% increase in net sales in the second quarter but also noted it will reduce the number of stores it planned to open this year by 45 and focus more on digital investments.

The store is among the first to open at the mall despite several store closures, part of a national trend of retailers shrinking their footprint. Recent closures include Things Remembered, Gap, Gap Kids, Banana Republic, Charlotte Russe and Payless ShoeSource. Charming Charlie recently announced it will close all its stores.

Mall vacancy rates nationwide dipped 0.1% in the second quarter of this year, its first time to fall since the beginning of 2016, according to a Reuters report. While companies have continued to close stores, others are starting to open, including businesses not traditionally found in mall such as grocery stores or trampoline parks.

The Acadiana Mall's previous director said in the spring the mall could land up to 30,000 square feet of new retail in 2019. Nugier declined comment but noted the mall continues to attract customers and retailers.

“It (H&M) is definitely a great project that could bring in other tenants,” Nugier said. “(This) is not a dying mall. People still need to touch stuff.”