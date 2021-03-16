When Heath Hernandez isn't fishing, he's dreaming about fishing.

That's why the 11-year-old Youngsville boy found himself watching YouTube videos about fishing lures only a few days into Louisiana's coronavirus lockdown.

"I love fishing," Heath said. "Like, I love fishing so much I can't describe it."

Heath's passion and persistence — combined with some downtime during the pandemic — have led to a full-fledged business called 2 Deep Lures.

He's sold more lures than he can keep track of and is even sponsoring the St. Thomas More fishing team, which he hopes to join once he's old enough for high school. The fifth-grader has been homeschooled during the pandemic but plans to return to St. Cecilia in Broussard in the fall.

"It really started out at the beginning of quarantine," Heath said. "I was bored. I wanted to go fishing, and I couldn't go fishing. So I said, 'I'm going to make some baits.' But I didn't know how, so I watched a video and just got hooked on it."

Heath and his 15-year-old brother, Hayden, had toyed with making simple baits out of old wine corks and paperclips, but they had never tried making the soft, plastic lures that are ideal for bass fishing until the pandemic.

"I guess you can say I wanted to step it up a notch and make plastic baits like this," Heath said. "But I never knew how so I watched a video. I got a mold, and that's kind of how it started rolling."

His brother struggled, but it didn't take long for Heath to master the process.

Heath learned how to heat a vinyl plastic called plastisol and pour it into molds. He added household items like paprika, ground coffee and glitter to his lures to make them more appealing to fish — and to his customers.

"The coffee makes a good color, and it smells like coffee," Heath said. "It's a good bait to fish with in the morning because the fish have to drink their coffee."

His parents, Kenneth and Blanche Hernandez, watched their younger son in amazement as he continued to perfect his plastic lures.

Heath would frequently test his lures by attaching them to hooks and casting his line in their backyard swimming pool to see how realistic they looked.

"Any free time he gets, any chance he has, there's going to be a fishing pole in his hands," Blanche Hernandez said. "He experiments all the time. He can fish in our swimming pool for hours just trying to figure out different ways to hook a bait and how different type of baits work differently in the water."

Heath asked for more fishing lure supplies for his 11th birthday in August and began selling his creations to friends and family. Heath reinvested his earnings back into his business, which he named 2 Deep Lures — a nod to an inside joke in the Hernandez family.

Once, when Heath was just 3 years old, his grandfather asked how deep he was fishing. Heath replied "too deep" as he held a fishing pole inspired by Disney's "Cars."

"You're not supposed to tell your secrets, so he just said too deep," Blanche Hernandez said. "And that's been a joke in our family at our camp forever."

Heath's business took off after Heath posted a photo of a 5-pound bass he caught with one of his lures.

His parents helped him establish the business as a limited liability company, design a logo, open a bank account and create social media pages. Now, Heath's discussing the possibility of stocking his lures on the store shelves of a Broussard business.

"He's still 11, so sometimes he needs a little bit of guidance with things," Blanche Hernandez said. "He's dealing with grown men and women. They're asking him, 'Can you make this in this color?' 'Can you match this?' 'Can you do that?' And we can't answer those questions. He knows the answers."

